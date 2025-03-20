Swatting Should Be Charged as Attempted Murder

At least 15 conservative and alternative media personalities and influencers have been "swatted" in the last couple of weeks. Currently, most states barely charge the crime as a misdemeanor despite the fact that it has resulted in multiple deaths in the past.

"Swatting" is the illegal act of calling police and sending them to someone's address for a fake emergency. They might say that someone is in the house with weapons and is currently killing everyone, prompting the SWAT team to be dispatched in a hurry.

Benny Johnson, Juanita Broaddrick, Joe Pags, and others have been swatted recently. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I went over why the laws need to be changed at the state and federal levels to give his crime the potential penalties it deserves.