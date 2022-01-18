JD Rucker Show
Teddy Daniels and Doug Mastriano Form America-First Dream Team for Pennsylvania
Teddy Daniels and Doug Mastriano Form America-First Dream Team for Pennsylvania

JD Rucker
Jan 18, 2022
If there's one thing we know about Pennsylvania Republican politics, it's that there are far too many RINOs in office today. This is a shame because Pennsylvania should be the conservative heart and soul of the east with its blue collar population and traditional values across most of the state.

But proximity to leftist strongholds like New York and New Jersey have pulled the GOP in Pennsylvania to the mushy middle, creating a uniparty structure that resembles the swampiest parts of the nation. It's not fair to the people of Pennsylvania who are most harmed by the uniparty's machinations, perhaps more so than in other similar states.

On today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I was joined by Teddy Daniels. He's a U.S. Army veteran, a retired law enforcement officer, and a businessman who has no experience in elected offices. But he's running for Lt. Governor of the state because he knows we need fighters to step up against both Democrats and RINOs, and he's never backed down from a fight.

He has several high-profile endorsements, including U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar from Arizona and attorney Jenna Ellis who helped President Trump attempt to correct the fraudulent results of the 2020 presidential election. But someone closer to home is on his side. Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano, who is running for Governor, has endorsed Daniels and Daniels has returned the favor.

The two America-First candidates are fearless and represent the conservative tilt the state so desperately needs. They will fight for the people of Pennsylvania in ways the state hasn't seen in a long time.

Here's the interview. I give my full endorsement to Teddy Daniels for Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania.

News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
