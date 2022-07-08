JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Ten Most Dangerous Words Spoken by Some Patriots Today: "That Could Never Happen in the United States of America"
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:06:17
-1:06:17

Ten Most Dangerous Words Spoken by Some Patriots Today: "That Could Never Happen in the United States of America"

As many know, I read all emails that don't get hit by the spam filter whenever people correspond at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com, as well as my open Twitter DMs on Twitter @jdrucker. The most prevalent comments I received about the notion that the...
JD Rucker
Jul 08, 2022
Share

As many know, I read all emails that don't get hit by the spam filter whenever people correspond at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com, as well as my open Twitter DMs on Twitter @jdrucker. The most prevalent comments I received about the notion that the powers-that-be will be trying to force us into dependency were the ten most dangerous words patriots could ever speak: "That could never happen in the United States of America."

It can, and it likely will if we don't act now to stop it.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker