As many know, I read all emails that don't get hit by the spam filter whenever people correspond at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com, as well as my open Twitter DMs on Twitter @jdrucker. The most prevalent comments I received about the notion that the powers-that-be will be trying to force us into dependency were the ten most dangerous words patriots could ever speak: "That could never happen in the United States of America."
It can, and it likely will if we don't act now to stop it.
Ten Most Dangerous Words Spoken by Some Patriots Today: "That Could Never Happen in the United States of America"
Jul 08, 2022
