JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
The 2020 Election Theft Was an Attack Against the Constitution, so Mo Brooks and Others Are Wrong to "Move on"
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -31:30
-31:30

The 2020 Election Theft Was an Attack Against the Constitution, so Mo Brooks and Others Are Wrong to "Move on"

MyPillow Promo Code: "NOQ" There are three groups of Republicans as it pertains to the 2020 election. The first is a relatively large group but whose numbers are shrinking. This group believes Joe Biden really got 81 million votes, including more...
JD Rucker
Mar 24, 2022
Share

MyPillow Promo Code: "NOQ"

There are three groups of Republicans as it pertains to the 2020 election. The first is a relatively large group but whose numbers are shrinking. This group believes Joe Biden really got 81 million votes, including more votes from Black voters than Barack Obama. They think 2020 was the most secure and accurate election in history. In other words, they are actually Democrats.

The second group is the one I'm in. It's the group that knows the 2020 election was stolen and the only time we need to stop looking into it is when every perpetrator of the theft is brought to justice.

The last group believe the 2020 election was stolen, but there's nothing we can do about it so we must move on. We'll do better and get 'em next time. This group is the one that includes candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, Mo Brooks.

Sadly for Brooks, he's been fading fast in the polls after having a commanding lead last year. But he's run an absolutely horrible campaign and squandered the good will he received with Donald Trump's endorsement. But by claiming recently that he is in the third group who believe the 2020 election was stolen and there's nothing we can do about it, he has lost his only real asset: Trump's endorsement.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker