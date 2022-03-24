The 2020 Election Theft Was an Attack Against the Constitution, so Mo Brooks and Others Are Wrong to "Move on"

MyPillow Promo Code: "NOQ"



There are three groups of Republicans as it pertains to the 2020 election. The first is a relatively large group but whose numbers are shrinking. This group believes Joe Biden really got 81 million votes, including more votes from Black voters than Barack Obama. They think 2020 was the most secure and accurate election in history. In other words, they are actually Democrats.



The second group is the one I'm in. It's the group that knows the 2020 election was stolen and the only time we need to stop looking into it is when every perpetrator of the theft is brought to justice.



The last group believe the 2020 election was stolen, but there's nothing we can do about it so we must move on. We'll do better and get 'em next time. This group is the one that includes candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, Mo Brooks.



Sadly for Brooks, he's been fading fast in the polls after having a commanding lead last year. But he's run an absolutely horrible campaign and squandered the good will he received with Donald Trump's endorsement. But by claiming recently that he is in the third group who believe the 2020 election was stolen and there's nothing we can do about it, he has lost his only real asset: Trump's endorsement.