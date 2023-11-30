JD Rucker Show
The Border Crisis, Seth Rich, and Jason "Storm" Nelson - The JD Rucker Show
The Border Crisis, Seth Rich, and Jason "Storm" Nelson - The JD Rucker Show

Sometimes a man's got to do what a man's got to do. Unfortunately, fewer and fewer men in America are reacting to events happening around us they way we should be.Combat disabled veteran Jason "Storm" Nelson is the exception. On today's episode of The...
Nov 30, 2023
Sometimes a man's got to do what a man's got to do. Unfortunately, fewer and fewer men in America are reacting to events happening around us they way we should be.Combat disabled veteran Jason "Storm" Nelson is the exception. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we discussed the border crisis, Democrats blaming each other, mass surveillance of Trump supporters, and Seth Rich. We were also joined by Nelson as he described the harrowing experience he had when the 2nd Amendment preserved his life.Here are some of the stories we covered:

  • https://notthebee.com/article/new-report-shows-were-spending-451-billion-a-year-on-bidens-border-crisis-remember-when-they-said-spending-11-billion-on-the-wall-was-too-expensive/

  • https://www.theblaze.com/shows/stu-does-america/has-the-obamacare-apocalypse-finally-arrived-and-what-can-be-done

  • https://rumble.com/v3yn5f1-it-begins-dr.-peter-hotez-announces-launch-of-the-next-scamdemic-disease-x.html

  • https://headlineusa.com/jeffrey-epsteins-banker-endorses-presidential-hopeful-nikki-haley/

  • https://slaynews.com/news/chicago-mayor-blames-lori-lightfoot-inherited-migrant-crisis/

  • https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/va-medical-center-orders-bibles-removed-from-all-missing-man-table-displays/

Sponsor: https://jdrgold.com

