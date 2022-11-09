JD Rucker Show
The Election Was Rigged to Quash America First Patriots and "MAGA Republicans"
I stand by my assertion from last week when I said we'd either see a massive red wave or another round of stolen elections. What should have been a red tsunami was replaced by a cunning manipulation of not only votes but also how people are responding...
JD Rucker
Nov 09, 2022
I stand by my assertion from last week when I said we'd either see a massive red wave or another round of stolen elections. What should have been a red tsunami was replaced by a cunning manipulation of not only votes but also how people are responding to it all. Like an assassin who makes his murders appear to be accidents, the powers-that-be stopped the red wave in its tracks while simultaneously convincing people that we should have expected this all along.

Early reactions to the 2022 midterm election results explain exactly why the results are what they are. I expected one of two things. Either there would be a massive red wave or there would be an uproar over races being stolen. Neither turned out to be true, at least as of now. The red wave didn't happen and practically nobody is pointing to the unambiguous reality that rigged elections are to blame. Instead, we're seeing finger-pointing and detailed but false analyses about why it happened.

Far too many conservatives have been trained to accept the fraudulent results because the mainstream narrative has been well-formed. Diverging from the mainstream narrative has proven to be dangerous, so most have convinced themselves that it's better to play it safe. They're busy trying to figure out what went wrong when the answer is blatantly clear.

This isn't hard. Many of the races, especially in the states that were accused of being havens for voter fraud in 2020, were flat-out stolen. The hard part is getting those who know it in their hearts to admit it. Most won't because we're not allowed to think that. To speak it out loud would make us "election deniers," at which point we'll be lambasted by both the left as well as those on the right who are either blind or secretly happy with the results.

I covered all of this and a lot more on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.

News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
