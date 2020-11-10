Reminder: It's been a week since the election. Al Gore's supporters persevered through over a month of court battles before throwing in the towel. I expect more from MAGA.
The evidence of election fraud is huge and growing. Why are many MAGA folks worried?
Nov 10, 2020
