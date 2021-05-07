Dr. Anthony Fauci may be the biggest fraud in modern American history. His direction has guided American policy even when that direction changes constantly. On this episode of NOQ Report, we talked to Todd Erzen, co-author of the book "Faucian Bargain: The Most Powerful and Dangerous Bureaucrat in American History."
The Faucian Bargain: How cultish devotion to one man's direction is destroying America
May 07, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
