Both the Federal Reserve and the White House are continuously lambasted for enacting policies that are destroying the U.S. economy. Most attribute this to incompetence and poor choices, but what if that's not the case. What if they know EXACTLY what they're doing? What if the results are EXACTLY as they have planned?Someone incompetent who takes a multiple choice test will likely get some of it right. For the White House and Fed to get everything wrong means they know what to do to fix the economy as well as how to destroy it.They're doing this all intentionally.
The Fed and White House Are Intentionally Tanking the Economy
Both the Federal Reserve and the White House are continuously lambasted for enacting policies that are destroying the U.S. economy. Most attribute this to incompetence and poor choices, but what if that's not the case. What if they know EXACTLY what...
Sep 29, 2023
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post