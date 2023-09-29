JD Rucker Show
The Fed and White House Are Intentionally Tanking the Economy
The Fed and White House Are Intentionally Tanking the Economy

Both the Federal Reserve and the White House are continuously lambasted for enacting policies that are destroying the U.S. economy. Most attribute this to incompetence and poor choices, but what if that's not the case. What if they know EXACTLY what...
JD Rucker
Sep 29, 2023
Both the Federal Reserve and the White House are continuously lambasted for enacting policies that are destroying the U.S. economy. Most attribute this to incompetence and poor choices, but what if that's not the case. What if they know EXACTLY what they're doing? What if the results are EXACTLY as they have planned?Someone incompetent who takes a multiple choice test will likely get some of it right. For the White House and Fed to get everything wrong means they know what to do to fix the economy as well as how to destroy it.They're doing this all intentionally.

