As the push toward The Great Reset continues, many Americans are doing what they can to remain independent. But the globalist elites are pushing back with everything they have to force dependency on as many patriots as possible. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed five ways they're trying to do it.
The Five Ways Globalist Elites Are Herding Americans Into Forced Dependency
As the push toward The Great Reset continues, many Americans are doing what they can to remain independent. But the globalist elites are pushing back with everything they have to force dependency on as many patriots as possible. On today's episode of...
Jul 07, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post