The Food Shortage Writing on the Wall Is Crystal Clear so Why Are so Few Taking It Seriously?

In hopes that I don't sound like a broken record, food shortages are coming, folks. I've said it before and I'll continue to say it because it seems like far too few people are taking this seriously. It's a uniquely American trait to wait until things get really bad before reacting properly; we can look to the economic downturn and housing bubble bursting in 2008-2009 to see exactly what I mean. The writing was on the wall long before the burst but most Americans were either unaware or uncaring.



The writing on the wall about massive food shortages coming is far easier to see today than the writing on the wall in 2008. The powers-that-be are telegraphing their intentions, quite literally. Joe Biden has warned about food shortages hitting America. The World Bank has warned about food shortages spanning the globe. Even corporate media is pulling its collectivist head out of the sand for a quick burst of partial truth about food shortages on the horizon. Why aren't more Americans getting prepared?



One important reason is because far too many Americans have grown dependent on government "fixing" major problems when they arise. This is where the 2008 economic downturn plays against us. As bad as that was, efforts by Bush and then Obama to correct the issue made it to where most Americans survived the economic crisis. By the time Donald Trump's policies started taking effect, we were better off than we were before the downturn. That sort of relatively quick fix to a potential disaster is what Americans have come to expect.



It won't happen this time, folks. The best we can hope for is that government will have enough breadlines to keep Americans from fully starving when the grocery stores are empty. With the economic downturn of 2008, government "fixed" it by passing legislation and bolstering the economy through artificial means. That type of solution won't work with food shortages because you can't eat paper money that they print. A food shortage is a tangible event because food itself is tangible and very hard to replenish once storage is depleted.



Things are already looking very bad, but the panic hasn't started just yet. When the panic starts, shelves will empty quickly. Trucks will be attacked and emptied in areas where food is scarce. Farms will be raided by hungry marauders. Martial law will go into effect. The time to get prepared is BEFORE the panic begins.



For those who may be new to my shows or my writing, let me alert you that I have never been a "Chicken Little" alarmist. When shelves were emptying of toilet paper and many food items in 2020, I was calling for everyone to stay calm because the writing on the wall showed there would NOT be massive food shortages other than what was manufactured by the panic itself. Today, even if we do not panic yet, the food shortages are almost certain to materialize.