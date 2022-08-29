JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
The Globalist Agenda Is Becoming Clearer Every Day
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:47
-57:47

The Globalist Agenda Is Becoming Clearer Every Day

There's good news and there's bad news. As most people prefer, I'll start with the bad. The globalist elites are starting to accelerate their plans, pushing harder and harder for economic control, public-private partnerships, and getting every man,...
JD Rucker
Aug 29, 2022
Share

There's good news and there's bad news. As most people prefer, I'll start with the bad. The globalist elites are starting to accelerate their plans, pushing harder and harder for economic control, public-private partnerships, and getting every man, woman, and child on earth jabbed as many times as possible. The good news is it seems they're doing this because the people are waking up.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into several stories that highlighted some of the ways the powers and principalities are moving forward. It's encouraging that the people are waking up. That means we have a better chance of defeating the globalist elites.

Today's Sponsor Deal of the Day: https://jdrucker.com/topdeal

Stories covered:

BUSTED: ‘Bill Gates Institution for Population Control’ Quietly Changed Its Name - https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-29-gates-foundation-quietly-changed-its-name.html

The Kissinger Continuum: The Unauthorized History of the WEF’s Young Global Leaders Program - https://unlimitedhangout.com/2022/08/investigative-reports/the-kissinger-continuum-the-unauthorized-history-of-the-wefs-young-global-leaders-program/

What Could Go Wrong? New Booster Shots Will Be Released Before Human Trials Are Complete - https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/what-could-go-wrong-new-booster-shots-will-be-released-before-human-trials-are-complete

‘Tsunami’ of Electricity Shut-Offs Coming for Millions of Americans Behind in Their Utility Payments Thanks to Bidenflation - https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-29-tsunami-of-electricity-shut-offs-coming-millions-of-americans.html

Rockefeller Foundation Wants Behavioral Scientists to Figure out Why People Refuse to Take the Vaccine - https://greatgameindia.com/rockefeller-behavioral-vaccine/

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker