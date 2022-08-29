The Globalist Agenda Is Becoming Clearer Every Day

There's good news and there's bad news. As most people prefer, I'll start with the bad. The globalist elites are starting to accelerate their plans, pushing harder and harder for economic control, public-private partnerships, and getting every man, woman, and child on earth jabbed as many times as possible. The good news is it seems they're doing this because the people are waking up.



On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into several stories that highlighted some of the ways the powers and principalities are moving forward. It's encouraging that the people are waking up. That means we have a better chance of defeating the globalist elites.



Today's Sponsor Deal of the Day: https://jdrucker.com/topdeal



Stories covered:



BUSTED: ‘Bill Gates Institution for Population Control’ Quietly Changed Its Name - https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-29-gates-foundation-quietly-changed-its-name.html



The Kissinger Continuum: The Unauthorized History of the WEF’s Young Global Leaders Program - https://unlimitedhangout.com/2022/08/investigative-reports/the-kissinger-continuum-the-unauthorized-history-of-the-wefs-young-global-leaders-program/



What Could Go Wrong? New Booster Shots Will Be Released Before Human Trials Are Complete - https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/what-could-go-wrong-new-booster-shots-will-be-released-before-human-trials-are-complete



‘Tsunami’ of Electricity Shut-Offs Coming for Millions of Americans Behind in Their Utility Payments Thanks to Bidenflation - https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-29-tsunami-of-electricity-shut-offs-coming-millions-of-americans.html



Rockefeller Foundation Wants Behavioral Scientists to Figure out Why People Refuse to Take the Vaccine - https://greatgameindia.com/rockefeller-behavioral-vaccine/