The Google Whistleblower Puts His Skills to Work for Freedom by Launching New Video Aggregator

MyPillow Promo Code: NOQ



Zach Vorhies came to prominence in the public eye in 2020 when he blew the whistle on Google through Project Veritas. He is a computer scientist who worked for Google for 11 years. After collecting a cache of internal documents he leaked them online through Project Veritas. In 2020 he worked with Judy Mikovits on Plandemic.



He knows how Google works, and more importantly for his current project he knows how YouTube works. He's applying that along with his penchant for fighting censorship to Blast.Video, a free-speech aggregator of videos that spans most major video platforms. Their focus is on delivering videos from talented creators who often get censored for their political views.



After first playing with it, I clearly see how it solves many problems facing the groups targeted by Big Tech. Patriots, populists, conservatives and Christians have a hard time speaking the truth on YouTube, so they are often pushed to the freer speech platforms. The problem then comes with finding the audiences, or perhaps more accurately, having the audiences find them. According to Vorhies, Blast.Video offers the solution.



https://www.blast.video/



“And the way that it cracks through censorship is that it scans open video platforms like Rumble, like Bitchute, like Brighteon, like Gab.tv and looks for new content by the content creators that you love," he said. "It takes those new videos that it finds and brings it under one single website, called Blast.Video, where it serves it to you.”



One important note that may disappoint some is that it currently isn't being offered as an app, but there's a very good reason for this as I detailed on the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel. To get on the various app stores means they would have to embrace the censorship practices of Apple and Google. This is why sites like Gettr can claim to be free-speech platforms even as they ban users who have been deemed too deplorable by the app store masters.



Currently, the only major social platforms that do around the Big Tech censors by not playing their game are Gab and now Blast.Video.



The site also learned from recent censorship measures by crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe. They have chosen to raise the funds necessary to run and expand the site by using GiveSendGo instead. I just donated. If you can, I'd strongly recommend it.



https://givesendgo.com/blastvideo



Vorhies stated that he made the site because he wanted to fix censorship, and complaining about the censorship hasn’t stopped Google from becoming more evil. The only solution is to “build alternatives to big tech”, says Vorhies. “Blast.Video is my solution for censorship. Blast is all about aggregating content, and it turns out that aggregation cancels censorship.”