The Greatest Trick the Globalists Ever Pulled Was Making Us Think the Biden-Harris Regime Is Failing
The Greatest Trick the Globalists Ever Pulled Was Making Us Think the Biden-Harris Regime Is Failing

JD Rucker
Jul 15, 2022
If you listen to the vast majority of conservative pundits, politicians, or even average American citizens, they'll tell you that Joe Biden is incompetent. They'll say Kamala Harris is incompetent. They won't be wrong, but it's extremely important that we understand the real dynamic here. What we believe is incompetence that's tanking the nation by accident is actually planned incompetence that is doing exactly what the globalist elites intended from the beginning: To deconstruct western society in general and America in particular through a forced demolition.

They are not incompetent. Okay, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are incompetent, but their roles in this are to be as incompetent as possible. They doing exactly what the globalist elites have planned.

News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
JD Rucker
