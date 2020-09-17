They want it to look as if these were simply misspoken phrases, but the reality is much more sinister. They really do want people to start viewing the Democratic ticket as Harris-Biden.
The 'Harris administration' and 'Harris-Biden' slips were planned: Source
Sep 17, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
