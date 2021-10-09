In June, I recorded my last episode of the NOQ Report podcast. Well, technically. We didn’t know at the time that a lot of changes would be happening and had to cut the show off for a week, then a month, then four months. The reasons were a combination of threats and financial considerations, but now we’re back with a new name: The JD Rucker Show.
The JD Rucker Show is Back
Oct 09, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
