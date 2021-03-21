A sick man on multiple levels went on a shooting spree last week. Six of the eight people he killed were Asian-Americans. But the facts do not back a claim that he was acting on "anti-Asian-American hate," nor does it signal a rise in hate crimes. The media is gaslighting for two reasons. We discussed it with both Col. Mike from The Two Mikes show and Dr. Erwin Lutzer from The Moody Church in Chicago on the latest episode of NOQ Report.
The narrative about the Atlanta 'hate crime' against Asian-Americans is manufactured for effect
Mar 21, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
