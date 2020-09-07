Brandon Straka's #WalkAway folks attacked by BLM, Detroit police hamstrung by courts, Food Lion relents to patriots, Kamala Harris doubts science, Orange County offers drive-in voting, and why Trump needs an unambiguous win.
The NOQ Report for September 6, 2020
Brandon Straka's #WalkAway folks attacked by BLM, Detroit police hamstrung by courts, Food Lion relents to patriots, Kamala Harris doubts science, Orange County offers drive-in voting, and why Trump needs an unambiguous win.
Sep 07, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post