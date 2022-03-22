The NY Times Admitted the Truth About Hunter Biden Because They Know Something Is About to Happen

Donate: https://noqreport.com/give



There is no way the NY Times would have published their article admitting the Hunter Biden laptop was real without a very valid reason to do so. They're not good at publishing the truth in real time, let alone to answer a question over a year after the fact that nobody was even asking anymore. The most viable reason they did it is pretty straightforward, yet only a handful of journalists are going there.



They posted the article at the behest of Joe Biden's Department of Justice so they could get ahead of the bombshell that's coming. Hunter Biden is going to get indicted for tax evasion and possibly for money laundering. It's that simple.



I'm not the only one who feels this way, though I admit I'm disappointed there aren't many who do. When the news first broke that they had posted the article, my instant reaction was that they had to have been tipped off by the DoD to an upcoming indictment. It's as conspicuous as CNN vans being parked outside of Roger Stone's house at four in the morning the day the FBI raided his home and arrested him.



Peter Schweizer believes this is true as well, according to the article below from our news partners at WND News Center. But outside of him and a handful of others, most in conservative media are posting compilations of journalists and Democrats claiming the laptop story was Russian disinformation. I'm not sure how that's still a story; we've seen literally dozens of embarrassing instances of biased corporate media narratives falling apart just in the last few months.