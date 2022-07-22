On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I explained what needs to be done to reverse this terrible course. First and foremost, we need to identify the primary points of contention that separate the Uniparty Swamp from the "extreme" wings of the parties.
The Rapid Rise of the Uniparty Swamp and How to Stop It
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I explained what needs to be done to reverse this terrible course. First and foremost, we need to identify the primary points of contention that separate the Uniparty Swamp from the "extreme" wings of the parties.
Jul 22, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post