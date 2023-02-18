DEI is far worse than most realize. It's not just an annoyance or a passing woke fad. It's an industry that is quickly morphing toward its ultimate agenda: Advancing LGBTQIA+ supremacy. That may seem hard to believe on the surface, but if we follow the unnatural progression of the movement over the years, it becomes clear that they were only using "systemic racism" as a tool to divide and push toward their real agenda. That's not to say that everyone involved in DEI is aware; most are not. But the powers-that-be have had this plan in mind for a long time.On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I will be discussing this in-depth.
The Real DEI: Divisive, Evil, and Idiotic
Feb 18, 2023
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
