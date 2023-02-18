JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
The Real DEI: Divisive, Evil, and Idiotic
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:52:39
-1:52:39

The Real DEI: Divisive, Evil, and Idiotic

DEI is far worse than most realize. It's not just an annoyance or a passing woke fad. It's an industry that is quickly morphing toward its ultimate agenda: Advancing LGBTQIA+ supremacy. That may seem hard to believe on the surface, but if we follow...
JD Rucker
Feb 18, 2023
Share

DEI is far worse than most realize. It's not just an annoyance or a passing woke fad. It's an industry that is quickly morphing toward its ultimate agenda: Advancing LGBTQIA+ supremacy. That may seem hard to believe on the surface, but if we follow the unnatural progression of the movement over the years, it becomes clear that they were only using "systemic racism" as a tool to divide and push toward their real agenda. That's not to say that everyone involved in DEI is aware; most are not. But the powers-that-be have had this plan in mind for a long time.On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I will be discussing this in-depth.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker