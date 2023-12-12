Today we cover just three stories today. A Taiwanese pilot was arrested for trying to steal a U.S.-made Chinook helicopter to deliver to the Chinese military. Jason "Storm" Nelson came on to discuss his new show. Then, in the last hour I discuss the real reasons the powers-that-be have prompted outrage-inducing controversy about "Leave the World Behind," the new Netflix movie with executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama.
The Real Problem With 'Leave the World Behind' Plus Jason Nelson — The JD Rucker Show
Today we cover just three stories today. A Taiwanese pilot was arrested for trying to steal a U.S.-made Chinook helicopter to deliver to the Chinese military. Jason "Storm" Nelson came on to discuss his new show. Then, in the last hour I discuss the...
Dec 12, 2023
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post