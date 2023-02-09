Joe Biden delivered a horrible State of the Union speech on Tuesday night that left a bad taste in the mouths of anyone who watched it, other than Democrat partisans and idiots, of course. It was supposed to be about unity but instead it was a continuation of the dishonest, divisive rhetoric we've grown accustomed to from his regime.On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I'll be breaking down the most infuriating aspects of his speech. I'll also be going over some of the realities we're facing as a nation that must be addressed immediately. The real state of our nation is dire. We can't sit around and wait for another president to come save us.Protect your life savings with physical precious metals: https://jdrucker.com/ira
The Real State of the Nation Must Be Addressed Immediately
Feb 09, 2023
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
