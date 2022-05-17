JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
The REAL Threat From the Pandemic Treaty That Most Are Completely Ignoring
The REAL Threat From the Pandemic Treaty That Most Are Completely Ignoring

There hasn't been nearly enough attention being paid to the World Health Organization's Pandemic Treaty. This is, of course, by design. They don't want the world to pay any attention to it...
JD Rucker
May 17, 2022
There hasn't been nearly enough attention being paid to the World Health Organization's Pandemic Treaty. This is, of course, by design. They don't want the world to pay any attention to it until it's too late, and that may be the case already. That's not to say we should give up and stop fighting. We should fight until it's signs in hopes that it won't be. We should fight after it's signed in hopes of negating it. And we should be prepared to fight when they use it to come for us, because they will.

With zero coverage by corporate media, scant coverage on conservative media, and shockingly little coverage from alternative media (which I'll discuss below), it's clear that the New World Order's goal of keeping people in the dark is being achieved. It's my hope that by illuminating the most dangerous aspect of the treaty, we'll be able to shake some patriots awake and get more attention paid to this existential threat.

On the surface, the Pandemic Treaty is awful. It essentially hands over sovereignty regarding healthcare issues to the WHO, giving them power over all nations to dictate how to handle a "pandemic response." It's actually worse than that, as I detail on the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel.

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
