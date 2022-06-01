The Right Way to Win the Gun Control Debate

In recent years, I have been turned to by multiple politicians, candidates, and political organizations seeking consultation on their messaging. My past life in advertising combined with my current penchant for politics has prompted several to seek my counsel. I don't own a consultancy and I don't proclaim to be an expert, but for some reason, my name keeps getting dropped to various conservative campaigns.



This often gets me thinking from a strategy perspective on how to win on issues against the radical left. It was this strategic side that had me initially looking towards crime as a way to get more people on the side of defending the 2nd Amendment. Thankfully, I learned yesterday that my strategic thinking was wrong. It would be disingenuous of me to use glaring crime statistics and logic to defend the 2nd Amendment because that's not what I truly believe.



Does the 2nd Amendment play a major role in our ability to defend ourselves against criminals? Absolutely. But that's not the truest intent of the 2nd Amendment, nor is it the most important role of our right to keep and bear arms. Tyranny is the real threat that the 2nd Amendment addresses, which is why I've reversed course on talking about crime.



From a strategic perspective, we are much more likely to catch the ear of a moderate or leftist who can be made to understand the importance of the 2nd Amendment. When you try to talk to them about tyranny, they glaze over. For some reason, far too many Americans have been indoctrinated into two false beliefs. First, they cannot imagine a need for American citizens to defend themselves against a tyrannical American government because they think it could never happen. Second, they cannot picture a scenario where the United States is invaded by foreign powers that would prompt the need for citizens to defend our homeland.



But at the end of the day, that's what the 2nd Amendment is really about. For us to think otherwise is wrong, and for us to use the crime-fighting argument as the primary way to win the debate against the left is futile. We learned that yesterday with the Michael Sussmann verdict. If we thought evidence and logic can win over the left, Sussmann's not guilty verdict proves otherwise. The jury made a biased and very political verdict, facts be damned.