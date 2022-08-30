The Seismic Shift in the "Vaccine" Narrative Is Happening, and That's NOT Good

Four weeks ago, I posted a show and article that predicted we would see a massive shift in Covid vaccine narratives that would be detrimental to President Trump. I called on him to immediately disavow the jabs by saying that he was completely misled by the "experts" in his administration and announce that he no longer supports them, let alone believes that Operation Warp Speed was his "greatest accomplishment as president."



I was right about most of it, but I was very wrong about one important factor. I predicted the shift would happen in 2024 right in the middle of election season. It's happening now. We're still in the early stages of the shift, but if the last two-and-a-half years have taught us anything, it's that a slow shift can quickly be accelerated at any moment based on the machinations of the globalist elites.



Government entities are changing their tunes about the jabbed vs unjabbed. Big Tech is quietly softening their policies about Covid "misinformation." Even corporate media is reluctantly starting to report occasionally on challenges associated with "possible adverse reactions" to the injections. We can take a very brief moment to applaud the actions of those who have been trying to spread the truth for a long time because at this point in human history, the truth is being brutalized. But that moment of kudos must be short-lived because this sudden shift in vaccine sentiment portents a very dark future ahead.



On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into the various shifts we're seeing and explained why it's all happening. Those who thought things would start getting better once the truth came out are in for a very unfortunate surprise. This shift is not about spreading the truth. It's about spreading a different set of lies as we enter the next phase of Pandemic Panic Theater.



This new phase is the next major step in pushing forward The Great Reset.