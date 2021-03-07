JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
The seven topics you can never bring up on Big Tech platforms
The seven topics you can never bring up on Big Tech platforms

We're coming up on 50 years since George Carlin's famous routine, "The Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television." It was an irreverent take on censorship prevalent on the most powerful media venue of the time. Today, we're faced with completely...
JD Rucker
Mar 07, 2021
We're coming up on 50 years since George Carlin's famous routine, "The Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television." It was an irreverent take on censorship prevalent on the most powerful media venue of the time. Today, we're faced with completely different censorship that is based solely on ideology. On this episode we also discussed Joe Biden's absent State of the Union, hypocrisy surrounding Andrew Cuomo, and Nick Fuentes being banned on Clubhouse.

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
JD Rucker
