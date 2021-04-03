The big push in DC right now is for a so-called "infrastructure" plan. But digging into their plan reveals it has very little to do with infrastructure and everything to do with laying the foundation for the Green New Deal. And what is the Green New Deal in reality? It's the pathway to nation-killing Modern Monetary Theory.
The so-called 'infrastructure' plan is just a foundation for MMT and the Green New Deal
Apr 03, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
