On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, JD warns us that if we're not careful, a more egregious steal than what happened in 2020 could happen in 2024.
The Steal Is in Motion So Don't Get Complacent
Oct 17, 2024
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
