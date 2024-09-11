JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
The Truth About Pre-Debate Polls, Plus Alex Newman
The Truth About Pre-Debate Polls, Plus Alex Newman

Can the polls coming out before the debate be trusted? Of course not, just as no polls should be trusted. We discussed that on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, plus we interviewed Alex Newman from libertysentinel.org Follow JD Rucker on...
JD Rucker
Sep 11, 2024
Can the polls coming out before the debate be trusted? Of course not, just as no polls should be trusted. We discussed that on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, plus we interviewed Alex Newman from libertysentinel.org



JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
