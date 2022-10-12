Help us launch https://discern.tv - sign up to be notified when it launches.
As the truth comes out more every day about vaccines, Ukraine, the border crisis, and pretty much every other major issue, we're seeing the people wake up. But the powers that be continue to do their thing unabated. Is there a reason to keep going with our efforts? Absolutely!
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed the truths that are emerging as well as some of the narratives that persists despite these truths. But there's hope. We keep fighting the good fight no matter what.
The Truth Is Coming Out but Will it Matter?
Oct 12, 2022
Oct 12, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
