JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
The Truth Is Coming Out but Will it Matter?
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:07:58
-1:07:58

The Truth Is Coming Out but Will it Matter?

Help us launch https://discern.tv - sign up to be notified when it launches. As the truth comes out more every day about vaccines, Ukraine, the border crisis, and pretty much every other major issue, we're seeing the people wake up. But the powers...
JD Rucker
Oct 12, 2022
Share

Help us launch https://discern.tv - sign up to be notified when it launches.

As the truth comes out more every day about vaccines, Ukraine, the border crisis, and pretty much every other major issue, we're seeing the people wake up. But the powers that be continue to do their thing unabated. Is there a reason to keep going with our efforts? Absolutely!

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed the truths that are emerging as well as some of the narratives that persists despite these truths. But there's hope. We keep fighting the good fight no matter what.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker