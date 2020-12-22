If you're like me, you thought The Swamp, the Deep State, and the forces of evil were tremendous. But this election has shown my that my understanding of the depth of the adversary was a huge underestimate.
The voter fraud cover-up has exposed powers, principalities, and their multitudes of minions
If you're like me, you thought The Swamp, the Deep State, and the forces of evil were tremendous. But this election has shown my that my understanding of the depth of the adversary was a huge underestimate.
Dec 22, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post