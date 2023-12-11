JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
The War on Globalism, Nikki Haley, and an ICBM Upgrade — The JD Rucker Show
The War on Globalism, Nikki Haley, and an ICBM Upgrade — The JD Rucker Show

Globalists are starting to feel the heat. Some say they're accelerating their plans so they can squeeze everything in before the people revolt. But as we've learned more and more recently, the people are reacting more quickly than the globalists...
JD Rucker
Dec 11, 2023
Globalists are starting to feel the heat. Some say they're accelerating their plans so they can squeeze everything in before the people revolt. But as we've learned more and more recently, the people are reacting more quickly than the globalists expected. It seems as if Pandemic Panic Theater woke up more people than the globalists thought possible.Today's Sponsors:

  • https://protectwealthnow.com

  • https://freedomfirstbeef.com

  • https://jdrucker.com/meds

There's still fighting that needs to be done. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I went over some intriguing stories that not only reveal the plot, but also offer hope of positive things to come. Whether we're in the end times or not, the powers-that-be are getting sloppy.Here are the stories we'll be covering:

  • https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nuclear-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-minuteman-sentinel/2023/12/10/id/1145388/

  • https://discern.tv/meat-for-me-but-not-for-thee-why-the-climate-summits-menu-hypocrisy-was-by-design/

  • https://discern.tv/1-out-of-every-5-u-s-children-does-not-have-enough-food-to-eat-as-the-global-food-crisis-intensifies/

  • https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/nations-largest-pension-system-faces-uncertain-future-with-multibillion-dollar-deficit-5544327

  • https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12847359/poll-nikki-haley-biden-trump-primary-election.html

  • https://sevenwop.home.blog/2023/12/10/30-population-control-quotes-that-show-that-the-elite-truly-believe-that-humans-are-a-plague-upon-the-earth/

  • https://discern.tv/cfr-waging-war-on-anti-globalism-everyone-who-opposes-enslavement-must-be-subdued/

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
