In the post-truth society the far-left is trying to create, there's no need for police because nothing will be considered a crime. Other than plastic straws or going to church, of course.
The worst idea ever, disbanding the police, is actually being considered in leftist cities
In the post-truth society the far-left is trying to create, there's no need for police because nothing will be considered a crime. Other than plastic straws or going to church, of course.
Jun 05, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post