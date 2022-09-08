Between the rise of King Charles and the machinations of the globalist elites coming to fruition, now is not the time to start dismissing everything to chance.
Move wealth or retirement to physical precious metals: https://jdrucker.com/gold
There Are No Coincidences
Between the rise of King Charles and the machinations of the globalist elites coming to fruition, now is not the time to start dismissing everything to chance. Move wealth or retirement to physical precious metals: https://jdrucker.com/gold
Sep 08, 2022
Between the rise of King Charles and the machinations of the globalist elites coming to fruition, now is not the time to start dismissing everything to chance.
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post