Riots are spreading across the country and at UCLA, a pro-Israel group clashed with the anti-Zionists Tuesday night. But is this really about "Palestine"? Does it even have anything to do with the Middle East, or is this a rush for chaos in the United States?In the second half of the show, I replayed my interview with Tom Renz.
https://discern.tv
These Anti-Zionist Protests Are Not What They Seem
May 02, 2024
The JD Rucker Show
