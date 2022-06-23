With the rollout of Covid jabs for kids as young as 6-months-old, the powers that be do not want anyone noticing deaths from adverse reactions. So, they're telling us about all the other ways kids can die randomly that totally won't be the jabs.
They're Preemptively Gaslighting Us About the Infant Deaths to Come
Jun 23, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
