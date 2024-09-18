They're Trying to Steal the 2024 Election

In seven weeks, Americans will go to the polls and allegedly decide who’s going to be the next President of the United States. I say “allegedly” because I’m still not convinced that we have actual elections anymore. Between the 2020 presidential election and the 2022 midterms, it appears we have “selections” made by the powers-that-be.



They’re in the process of trying to steal the 2024 election right now. It’s not just the illegal aliens who are being registered to vote or the mail-in ballot fraud that’s already in place. It’s also the manufactured ballots that will be deployed on Election Night where they deem it necessary.



The role of corporate media is not to generate votes. The only role corporate media is supposed to play in all of this is to suspend disbelief in a Harris victory. If they can convince enough people that she’s not going to lose in a landslide, then whatever cheating is necessary will be applied and fewer people will question the results. We saw it in the last two elections and this coming election is going to be far more rigged than either of those.



Don’t believe the polls. Don’t believe the talking heads. The vast majority of Republicans and Independents are smart enough to realize that Harris would be at best a continuation of the awful policies that have decimated prosperity, opportunity, and sanity in America. Many Democrats realize it, too, whether they’re willing to admit it or not.



Donald Trump will receive by far more legal votes in this election, but the only thing that matters is the count of the ballots. This is where they’ll cheat.



Follow JD Rucker on Pickax: https://pickax.com/jdrucker



Protect your financial future with precious metals! Download your FREE Gold and Silver Guide from Genesis Gold today and take control of your financial destiny! https://genesispreciousmetals.com/



Elevate your meals with Freedom First Beef… even if you find yourself in the middle of the apocalypse! Use code JDR for 25% off and enjoy high-quality beef whenever you crave it – today or tomorrow! https://freedomfirstbeef.com



Be ready for anything life throws your way with The Wellness Company's Medical Emergency Kit. Order today using code FFN for a 10% discount at https://twc.health/ffn.



Unleash the spirit of liberty in every cup with Freedom First Coffee's Founders Blend. Order now using code JDR and savor the unparalleled taste of freedom in every patriotic sip. https://freedomfirstcoffee.com

