JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
This Is the Tipping Point for Covid "Vaccine" Tyranny
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:24:04
-1:24:04

This Is the Tipping Point for Covid "Vaccine" Tyranny

Jabbed or unjabbed, revitalize your immune system with Z-Dtox or Z-Stack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/freedom For nearly two years, we've been told the Covid-19 "vaccines" offer varying degrees of protection while offering varying varying...
JD Rucker
Oct 20, 2022
Share

Jabbed or unjabbed, revitalize your immune system with Z-Dtox or Z-Stack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/freedom

For nearly two years, we've been told the Covid-19 "vaccines" offer varying degrees of protection while offering varying varying degrees of risks. The trajectory of these two attributes of the jabs have been heading in opposite directions every since their launch. At first, we were told the injections received emergency use authorization because they were 100% effective and offered zero risk. Over time, that effectiveness number has steadily dropped while the risk factor has risen, though the degree to which these numbers have fallen and risen has been shrouded by lies, gaslighting, and a persistent narrative.

The powers-that-be have continuously changed their own narrative, but one thing has remained consistent throughout. They continue to push for every man, woman, and child to be injected as many times as possible.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed several stories and played a few videos that highlight while today is a "tipping point" for vaccine tyranny. The perceived mandate by the CDC to force vaccinations on school-age children contradicts every piece of data we have available. Children face infinitesimal risks to Covid and far greater risks from the jabs themselves. On top of that, the jabs appear to have negative efficacy that gets worse with each subsequent shot, draining away immune systems and replacing what God gave us with the abominations of manufactured spike proteins and other chemical toxins.

https://twitter.com/JDRucker/status/1583008637231865856

If we can't stop this, we can't stop them at all. By no means does that mean we stop fighting. It simply means our fight is to save a remnant and to prevent tyranny from spreading more quickly. Hopes that we'll bring an end to the tyranny brought forth by Pandemic Panic Theater are quickly diminishing despite the fact that more people are waking up to the realities of the jabs.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker