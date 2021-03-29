There has been anti-Asian racism in this nation from the beginning. It has gotten better and worse over the decades. Today, we're seeing a resurgence, but it's not coming from "white supremacists" no matter what the left and mainstream media say. It's coming from them.
This so-called fight to stop anti-Asian hate is to hide the anti-Asian hate coming from the radical left
Mar 29, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
