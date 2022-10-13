Three Existential Threats Rising Up in America Today

Support this show by using promo code "JDR" at MyPillow.com or MyStore.com



Alex Jones was not slapped with a billion dollar verdict because of what he did. He was slapped with it because of who he is and what he represents. The powers-that-be are using his verdict along with other examples like the treatment of January 6 political prisoners to dissuade America First patriots from speaking out. This is an existential threat because if we allow ourselves to be silenced, the nation is doomed.



Then, there's the Pandemic Treaty. Most who fought against it earlier this year believe that we won. We did not. We delayed it. The Pandemic Treaty will hand over medical sovereignty to outside organizations such as the World Health Organization. This, too, is an existential threat.



Lastly, the Biden-Harris regime's understanding of national security is completely flawed. Conservative author Jordan Schachtel exposed this on his Substack Wednesday. Unfortunately, our biggest national security threats are actually here at home.



I discussed these three topics on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.