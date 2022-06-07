This is no longer about equality. Perhaps it never was. But for conservatives and Christians to prevent the Culturist Marxist indoctrination and brainwashing of LGBTQIA+ supremacy in our nation, we have to be bold. We need to spread the truth, and it starts by knowing how to properly address the problem.
Three Keys to Stopping the LGBTQIA+ Supremacy Agenda
Jun 07, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
