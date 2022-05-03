Three Ways to Fight the New World Order's Financial Juggernauts

Secure physical gold and silver today: https://ourgoldguy.com



A few things need to be stipulated before reading this article or listening to today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel. Call them filters for the sake of time because I don't want to spin my wheels trying to convince people there are conspiracies afoot. First, if you do not believe there is some sort of globalist elite cabal, or possible multiple versions independent of each other, that have as their primary goals the destruction of western society and capitalism as we know it in order to usher in The Great Reset, then this post isn't for you.



Second, this New World Order is led by some of the world's most esteemed "philanthropists" and promoters of "humanitarian" causes such as Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, George Soros, and Barack Obama. If you think that's all just a bunch of garbage, then this post isn't for you.



Lastly, if you do not recognize that the financing and corporate pressure for The Great Reset stem from several asset management firms, corporate juggernauts, and non-government organizations, then this post is just going to be a waste of time. The likes of BlackRock, Vanguard, Disney, and the World Economic Forum are each playing their roles in ushering in a Neo-Marxist future that quashes national sovereignty, individual freedoms, and Biblical worldviews. If this all sounds like crazy tinfoil hat stuff to you, then there's a Fox News or CNN broadcast waiting for you on the television.



With that out of the way, I want to focus this particular post on BlackRock and Vanguard. There are other asset management firms who are participating in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) policy building, but BlackRock and Vanguard have emerged as the primaries. Combined, they manage over $10 trillion. They have their hands in pretty much every crucial industry from energy, food production, real estate, communications, and transportation. In other words, they influence or outright control just about everything you need to live in today's world.



People need to understand how much money they control. If you were to start at year 1 AD and spend half-a-million dollars every HOUR until today, you still would not have spent $10 trillion. That's how much money and power these two financial institutions control. It should be crystal clear to everyone that if they wanted to get away with an evil plan that requires vast resources to accomplish, they have access to everything they need.