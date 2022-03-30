Three Ways Your Kids Are Being Groomed and Why Political Solutions Can Only Do so Much

Secure your wealth and property with physical precious metals: https://ourgoldguy.com



"Grooming" has been in the news lately with the Florida parental rights bill getting signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. They allegedly discussed it at the Academy Awards that I didn't watch. Radical progressive activists have been all over it, gaslighting people by calling it the "Don't Say Gay Bill" even as they ignore the fact that they want 5-year-olds to be indoctrinated into a perverse lifestyle.



They want to get them while they're young before they start developing their own ideas about the world.



There are three distinct ways kids in America are getting groomed today. Technically, there are probably dozens of ways but these three stand out as being the most ubiquitous and destructive. Parents who are not paying close enough attention are letting their kids get brainwashed. It's hard to be a parent in today's always-on digital world, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't try to be aware and act aggressively to prevent our kids from being victims of the ludicrous LGBTQIA+ agenda.



I talked about it all in-depth on today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel, which aired live on Red State Talk Radio during my 2pm Eastern time slot. But for the sake of those who want the meat and potatoes up front, here are the takeaways from the episode.



First and foremost, we have to understand that grooming is the ultimate gateway through which they can build more leftists and Democrats. They pretend like it's a personal issue and not a political one, but invariably they tell children who "come out" as some form of LGBTQIA+ that conservatives and Republicans hate them. It doesn't matter what else they feel about issues as they grow up. If the radical left can brainwash kids into thinking they're transgender or whatever, they have enlisted them into the woke progressive Democrat army for when they reach voting age.



After they convert them to leftism, they push them towards Neo-Marxism and a collectivist ideology. Throughout the grooming experience, they are taking them as far away as possible from a Biblical worldview. It's a process, but it doesn't have to be a long one. Kids can go from normal and functional to fully indoctrinated in a very short period of time.



Before I get to the top three ways our kids are being groomed, it's important to note the real solutions. This is often framed as a political or even purely cultural problem, but that only scratches the surface. This is a parental problem, one that will affect everyone in the long term whether you're a parent of young children or not. They're indoctrinating kids today who will be voters tomorrow and who will be leaders in the future. If we love America and our families, we will do whatever we can to stop this, and that doesn't mean hoping Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump can save us.



It means acting now.