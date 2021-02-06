When describing the cabal of left-wing activists and corporations working to affect the results of the election, TIME claims, "They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it." In other words, the election interference that they're acknowledging took place was meant for our own good because if they didn't get involved, President Trump's victory would have been certain. Plus we discussed Mike Lindell's documentary, "Absolute Truth," and the U.S. Navy's "UFO Patents."
TIME's take on election interference was intended as an insult from the 'arbiters of truth'
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
