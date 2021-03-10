We look around as conservatives and Christians and think that Big Tech is really coming down hard on us over certain topics like voter fraud and Covid vaccines. But this isn't the height of censorship. Not yet. It's a dry run. Things are going to get worse and they're only going to get better on platforms that are not "woke." We also talked about Gavin Newsom and his "State of the State," Covid relief money going to failed cities and states as well as Bill Gates, LA's awful District Attorney, Biden's so-called "evangelicals," and why conservative lawmakers should support Trump's PAC. Heck of a show, folks.
Today's Big Tech tyranny is a dry run for future dystopian censorship
Mar 10, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
