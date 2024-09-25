Top Five Kamala Endorsements That Reveal Who She Really Is

We're living in a clown world right now, but you already knew that. They say evil is good. Light is dark. Up is down. In is out. The only thing consistent is that left is invariably wrong.



Our clown world is accentuated by it being crunch time in presidential election season. There is definitely a bit of strife in the Republican Party as RINOs, NeoCons, and NeverTrumpers cling to their philosophies while trying to build back their fading GOP base. But the GOP turmoil is the purest calm possible when compared to the ideological earthquakes happening in the Democrat Party.



Nothing highlights how much the Democrat Party has diverged from its base better than the endorsements that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have been able to accumulate over the past couple of weeks.



On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I'll be discussing the top five endorsements that the Harris-Walz ticket has not only received, but somehow have gotten away with touting. Is Trump Derangement Syndrome so strong in the average Democrat that they're unwilling to acknowledge that their party is in bed with those they used to consider to be enemies?



