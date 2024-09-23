Trying something new for Friday. As editor of The Liberty Daily, JD has to comb through tons of videos to find share-worthy content. On today's episode, he played some of the best ones from the week.
Follow JD Rucker on Pickax: https://pickax.com/jdrucker
Protect your financial future with precious metals! Download your FREE Gold and Silver Guide from Genesis Gold today and take control of your financial destiny! https://genesispreciousmetals.com/
Elevate your meals with Freedom First Beef… even if you find yourself in the middle of the apocalypse! Use code JDR for 25% off and enjoy high-quality beef whenever you crave it – today or tomorrow! https://freedomfirstbeef.com
Unleash the spirit of liberty in every cup with Freedom First Coffee's Founders Blend. Order now using code JDR and savor the unparalleled taste of freedom in every patriotic sip. https://freedomfirstcoffee.com
Top Videos of the Week
Trying something new for Friday. As editor of The Liberty Daily, JD has to comb through tons of videos to find share-worthy content. On today's episode, he played some of the best ones from the week.
Share this post