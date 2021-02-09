The claim that Democrats and some Republicans are trying to convict private citizen Donald Trump to prevent him from running again is a lie. They're wanting to teach his supporters a lesson. We discuss this, federalism, and the proposed minimum wage tax hike on this episode.
Trump supporters are the real target of this sham impeachment
Feb 09, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
