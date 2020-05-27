They really think they're making an impact on the election by calling the President out. In reality, they're demonstrating once again how partisan they and most in Big Tech really are.
Twitter's attempts to 'fact check' President Trump will backfire spectacularly
They really think they're making an impact on the election by calling the President out. In reality, they're demonstrating once again how partisan they and most in Big Tech really are.
May 27, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post